SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$103,875.00.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 52 week low of C$2.85 and a 52 week high of C$8.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Ventum Financial downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$13.45 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

