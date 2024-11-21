Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Trading Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.47 and last traded at $33.48. Approximately 38,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 239,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Williams Trading raised their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $909.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

