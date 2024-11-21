Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion. Shoe Carnival also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.750 EPS.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $35.20 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $46.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $956.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.45 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Separately, Williams Trading boosted their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

