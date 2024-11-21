Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Sells 1,285 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $593.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $580.94 and a 200-day moving average of $557.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $454.06 and a 12 month high of $603.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

