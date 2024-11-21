Shawn Marie Soderberg Sells 1,289 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $31,657.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,858.16. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shawn Marie Soderberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,086 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $21,903.00.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -43.09 and a beta of 2.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bloom Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 410,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 31,189 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at $785,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 1,490.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after buying an additional 173,678 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 130,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 78,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 661,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 76,536 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

