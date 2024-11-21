Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Purchases $42,612.00 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Kyle M. Brehm acquired 106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $402.00 per share, with a total value of $42,612.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,416. The trade was a 3.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sezzle Stock Performance

Sezzle stock traded up $55.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $446.05. The stock had a trading volume of 164,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,246. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.31. Sezzle Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $461.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 8.49.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SEZL shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sezzle from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEZL. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sezzle during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter worth $203,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 129.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the third quarter valued at $274,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.