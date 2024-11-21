SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 753.17 ($9.53) and last traded at GBX 754.20 ($9.54), with a volume of 6482120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 757 ($9.58).

Several equities analysts recently commented on SGRO shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.29) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.02) to GBX 930 ($11.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.29) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of SEGRO to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,045 ($13.22) to GBX 985 ($12.46) in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 986.50 ($12.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,555.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 836.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 877.50.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

