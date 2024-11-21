Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 3,915 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Novanta worth $17,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 33.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Novanta by 0.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 23,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 1.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Novanta by 38.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Novanta from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total transaction of $1,347,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,845.40. This represents a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.45, for a total value of $200,479.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at $21,729,608.55. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,956,686 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $164.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $187.12.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Novanta had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

