Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 1,159 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $12,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 36,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CHD opened at $111.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $111.75. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.83 and a 200 day moving average of $104.13.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 50.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,203,505.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,275.36. The trade was a 61.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $17,084,743.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,613,438.57. The trade was a 59.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,613 shares of company stock valued at $50,858,457 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.