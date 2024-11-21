Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $12.20 Million Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,558 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,195,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $674,336,000 after purchasing an additional 578,350 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FedEx by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,182,504 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $654,312,000 after purchasing an additional 121,240 shares in the last quarter. Sentry LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 1,219,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $365,626,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FedEx by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,056,561 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $306,129,000 after acquiring an additional 82,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 473.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 784,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,147,540,000 after acquiring an additional 647,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.04.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $288.03 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $234.45 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

