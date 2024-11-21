Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $19.63 Million Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 42,265 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.35% of PVH worth $19,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PVH. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in PVH by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of PVH by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $961,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in PVH by 0.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 46,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the first quarter worth $132,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE PVH opened at $96.47 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $85.33 and a one year high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average is $103.60.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.53.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Further Reading

