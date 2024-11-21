Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $14.73 Million Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,278 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.13% of Houlihan Lokey worth $14,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,104,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,300,000 after acquiring an additional 29,843 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $619,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE HLI opened at $186.99 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $190.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.82.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $574.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.63%.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $30,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,656.28. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $155,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $219,362 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

