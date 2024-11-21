Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $11.17 Million Stock Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Chord Energy worth $11,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,245,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,423,000 after purchasing an additional 656,374 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chord Energy by 72.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,771,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,090,000 after buying an additional 741,705 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,305,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,813,000 after buying an additional 674,965 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 971,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,982,000 after buying an additional 113,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,747,000 after acquiring an additional 165,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,485.67. The trade was a 3.59 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $129.84 on Thursday. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $123.30 and a one year high of $190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.23). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CHRD. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $223.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chord Energy

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.