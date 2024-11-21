Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Position in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,475 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 3.00% of Radius Recycling worth $15,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Radius Recycling by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Radius Recycling during the second quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Radius Recycling during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Radius Recycling during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 23.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radius Recycling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Radius Recycling Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.92. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.69.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.80 million. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radius Recycling

In other news, SVP Steven Heiskell sold 17,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $301,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,962.40. This represents a 11.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

