Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 2,199 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.19% of Eagle Materials worth $18,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,485,000 after purchasing an additional 194,342 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 25.2% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 805,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,111,000 after acquiring an additional 162,049 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 529,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,189,000 after acquiring an additional 132,677 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 342,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,394,000 after purchasing an additional 80,102 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 24.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 293,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,491,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:EXP opened at $300.27 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.94 and a twelve month high of $317.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.13.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $623.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.46 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 21.32%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In related news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $439,914.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,568. This trade represents a 9.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,135.66. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

