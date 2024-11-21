Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 20,385 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,385 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $14,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $119.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $128.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

