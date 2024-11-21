Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Stock Price

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.60 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.94.
About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
