Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Schroders to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Schroders
Schroders Stock Performance
About Schroders
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schroders
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.