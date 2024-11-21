Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Trading Up 2% – Here’s What Happened

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 75,444 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 54,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Satellogic Trading Up 32.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MSA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

