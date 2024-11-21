SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SAP by 3.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,473,000 after acquiring an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 197,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,573,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at $235.02 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $148.38 and a 12-month high of $243.01. The company has a market capitalization of $288.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.54.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). SAP had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

