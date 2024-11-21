Sally J. Shanks Sells 14,059 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 14,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $487,706.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,859.97. This trade represents a 35.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.19. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.83 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSC. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 114,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at about $526,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 48,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 294,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 51,673 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

