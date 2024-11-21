Salesforce’s (CRM) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $385.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $330.00. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.72.

Get Salesforce alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $6.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $332.43. 967,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,271,823. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $348.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.21 and a 200 day moving average of $267.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $317.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $117,824.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,741.74. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $608,108.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 828 shares in the company, valued at $202,702.68. This represents a 75.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,117 shares of company stock valued at $39,085,562. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.