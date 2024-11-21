RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Insider Sells $139,500.00 in Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,070. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ilya Goldshleger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 4,875 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $224,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 1,330 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $61,352.90.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $161,180.55.

On Friday, October 25th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $154,349.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $156,984.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $154,008.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $155,529.45.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $154,318.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $155,589.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $155,279.00.

RxSight Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RxSight stock opened at $44.81 on Thursday. RxSight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $66.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.98.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in RxSight by 727.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in RxSight by 854.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in RxSight by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in RxSight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

