RW Investment Management LLC Sells 194 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

RW Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. RW Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 57,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 49,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average of $69.74. The company has a market cap of $142.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $55.42 and a 12-month high of $82.50.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $192,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,674.38. This represents a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $755,996.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 442,807 shares in the company, valued at $36,057,774.01. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,929 shares of company stock worth $8,196,624. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

