RW Investment Management LLC Purchases 36,920 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

RW Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 10.8% of RW Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RW Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $87,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.44. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.70 and a 1-year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.