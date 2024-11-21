Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Sells 395 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,447 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $731,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Visa by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 32,460 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 404,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $111,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 58,655 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $307.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.84. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.03 and a fifty-two week high of $312.44. The company has a market cap of $560.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 94.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $321.00 price objective (up from $318.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.