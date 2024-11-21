Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Sells 395 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,447 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $731,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Visa by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 32,460 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 404,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $111,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 58,655 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $307.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.84. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.03 and a fifty-two week high of $312.44. The company has a market cap of $560.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 94.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $321.00 price objective (up from $318.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.74.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
