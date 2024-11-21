Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,748 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for 1.7% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.99% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 139,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,634 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 340,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Price Performance
Shares of JPIB opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $442.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13.
JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend
About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF
The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.
