Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 88.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,849,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,078,000 after acquiring an additional 58,547 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.77. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $50.96.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

