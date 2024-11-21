Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,858.1% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.11 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.