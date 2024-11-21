Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,826,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 2,609,791 shares.The stock last traded at $25.54 and had previously closed at $25.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RPRX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.8 %

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 11,027,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,964,000 after buying an additional 213,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,516,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,215,000 after acquiring an additional 29,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,265,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,562,000 after acquiring an additional 417,490 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,033,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,809,000 after purchasing an additional 936,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 58.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,001,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.