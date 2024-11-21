Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.
Ross Stores Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $3.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.96. 5,541,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $127.53 and a 12-month high of $163.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.44.
Ross Stores Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.
Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.
