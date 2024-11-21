Roger Chen Sells 1,000 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.80, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,119,161.60. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $164,160.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.17, for a total transaction of $152,170.00.

GDDY stock opened at $190.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.45 and a 12-month high of $190.54. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.11.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDDY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,132,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2,471.0% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 214,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 35,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 153,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

