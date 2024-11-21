Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO David Baszucki Sells 166,666 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $8,451,632.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,136.05. This trade represents a 55.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $7,025,056.20.

On Wednesday, September 18th, David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $7,593,302.96.

On Thursday, August 22nd, David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $7,258,304.30.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX opened at $51.51 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

RBLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 20,800.0% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

