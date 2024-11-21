Robert Kelly Sells 49,383 Shares of Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Stock

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Free Report) insider Robert Kelly sold 49,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.70 ($3.70), for a total value of A$281,532.48 ($182,813.30).

Steadfast Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Steadfast Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Steadfast Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Steadfast Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.95%.

About Steadfast Group

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also offers insurance underwriting services and related services. The company provides various business insurance products, such as aviation, business pack and interruption, contract works, corporate travel, cyber, events, farm, marine, management and product liability, professional indemnity, public liability, trade credit, and workers' compensation insurance.

