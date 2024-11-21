RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Sells $76,818.06 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $76,818.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,201.20. This represents a 1.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $62,329.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,184 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $334,849.92.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $35.02 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $40.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.57.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $608.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on RingCentral from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on RingCentral from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on RingCentral from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,139,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,723,000 after purchasing an additional 825,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,909,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,998,000 after purchasing an additional 538,325 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,600,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,483,000 after buying an additional 822,892 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,606,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,309,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

