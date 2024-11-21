Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $123.68 and last traded at $123.52. 11,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 22,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.38.

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.57.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

