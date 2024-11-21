Reviewing Santa Fe Gold (OTCMKTS:SFEG) and NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB)

Santa Fe Gold (OTCMKTS:SFEG – Get Free Report) and NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Santa Fe Gold and NioCorp Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Santa Fe Gold alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santa Fe Gold N/A N/A N/A NioCorp Developments N/A -8,973.12% -206.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Santa Fe Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santa Fe Gold N/A N/A -$2.33 million N/A N/A NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -$11.44 million ($0.85) -1.60

This table compares Santa Fe Gold and NioCorp Developments”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Santa Fe Gold and NioCorp Developments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santa Fe Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00 NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00

NioCorp Developments has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 525.00%. Given NioCorp Developments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than Santa Fe Gold.

Summary

NioCorp Developments beats Santa Fe Gold on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Santa Fe Gold

(Get Free Report)

Santa Fe Gold Corporation, a mining company, acquires, explores, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for precious metals, gold, and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About NioCorp Developments

(Get Free Report)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Santa Fe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santa Fe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.