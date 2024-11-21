Research Analysts Set Expectations for Spire Q1 Earnings

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Spire in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Spire’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Spire’s FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.50 to $60.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.56.

SR stock opened at $68.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52. Spire has a 1 year low of $56.36 and a 1 year high of $68.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.68.

Institutional Trading of Spire

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spire during the third quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 1,318.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $3.14 per share. This represents a $12.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.37%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.60%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

