Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $12.27. Approximately 356 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Renaissance International IPO ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Renaissance International IPO ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Renaissance International IPO ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 10.99% of Renaissance International IPO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Renaissance International IPO ETF

The Renaissance International IPO ETF (IPOS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Renaissance International IPO index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of recent IPOs listed internationally. The fund adds an IPO within 90 days of its initial listing. IPOS was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Renaissance.

