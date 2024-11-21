Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,427 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.3% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.44% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $510,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,757,000 after acquiring an additional 184,561 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,078,000 after buying an additional 879,916 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,864,000 after buying an additional 59,769 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 351,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,484,000 after buying an additional 82,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 340,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,945,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

REGN opened at $743.35 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $736.01 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $961.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,030.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on REGN. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,137.00 to $1,126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,099.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 27.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

