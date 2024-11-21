Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) COO Jennifer L. Wong Sells 33,333 Shares

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total transaction of $4,270,957.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,542,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,635,015.41. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Reddit Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:RDDT opened at $136.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.35 and a 200 day moving average of $69.95. Reddit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $139.04.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.61 million. Reddit had a negative net margin of 47.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reddit, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reddit by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Reddit in the third quarter worth about $42,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Reddit by 56.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reddit by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on RDDT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Reddit from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Reddit from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Reddit from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Reddit from $84.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Reddit from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

