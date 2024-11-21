Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The company had revenue of $26.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 147.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $45,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 521,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,803.28. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $114,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,499,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,487,173.46. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,682 shares of company stock worth $1,133,471. Company insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

