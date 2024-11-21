Rayonier Advanced Materials Secures €37 Million Credit Facility and Equity InvestmentOn November 12, 2024, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) entered into a Senior Credit Loan Agreement and a Shareholder Agreement, as detailed in an 8-K fi

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Rayonier Advanced Materials’s 8K filing here.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

