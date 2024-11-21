Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.25% of Ralph Lauren worth $29,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 708.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 891.9% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 385,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,398,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL opened at $202.15 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $120.95 and a 52 week high of $237.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.72.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RL. Cfra set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.90.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

