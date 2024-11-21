Rae Ann Mckeating Sells 500 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Director Rae Ann Mckeating sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $97,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,280. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $193.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.22 and its 200 day moving average is $110.79. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $235.43.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Further Reading

