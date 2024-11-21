QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on QNST. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on QuinStreet from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens upped their target price on QuinStreet from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on QuinStreet from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

QuinStreet stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $26.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $279.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QuinStreet news, Director Matthew Glickman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $678,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,358.20. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuinStreet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 880.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 11,330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

