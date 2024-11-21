Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 3,441 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 27,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 44,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo acquired 9,247,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at $551,773,323.27. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.