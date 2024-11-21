Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 3,441 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 27,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 44,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.
