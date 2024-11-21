Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,786 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 26,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $188.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $95.25 and a 52 week high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

