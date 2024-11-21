Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $33,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.38.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.1 %

RGA opened at $226.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $157.48 and a fifty-two week high of $233.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.07 and its 200 day moving average is $212.43.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.82. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $264,734.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,812.29. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

