PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 54.7% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 115.1% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $128.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.59 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 5.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 29.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,420.09. This trade represents a 44.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

